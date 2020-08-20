Sign up
Photo 599
I don’t buy flowers at the moment, still too hot in the house but last week I was tempted by these,
so simple and yet so pretty; not completely sharp but it doesn’t bother me in this shot
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1116
photos
111
followers
93
following
164% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
13th August 2020 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Clare Gadsby
ace
gorgeous astrantia - one of my favs - i grow them in the garden. lovely shot
August 20th, 2020
