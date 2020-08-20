Previous
by momamo
Photo 599

I don’t buy flowers at the moment, still too hot in the house but last week I was tempted by these,
so simple and yet so pretty; not completely sharp but it doesn’t bother me in this shot
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Monique

Clare Gadsby ace
gorgeous astrantia - one of my favs - i grow them in the garden. lovely shot
August 20th, 2020  
