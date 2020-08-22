Sign up
Photo 601
Tourists in Delft
Not as many as usual but we hear some French and German
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1118
photos
111
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
13th August 2020 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delft
Marnie
ace
Good to see images from overseas. Our borders are still closed.
August 22nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image. I can imagine that's a popular photo stop for tourists!
August 22nd, 2020
