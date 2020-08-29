Sign up
Photo 607
Not shy at all, this one...I guess, there’s so many people biking along this herd, they’ve gotten used to people observing them.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
23rd August 2020 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
Ingrid
Leuk! Hij komt ook recht op je af!
August 29th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this cutie!
August 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
He looks quite inquisitive.
August 29th, 2020
