Photo 609
The end of summer
Next week the school will begin in our region of the country, the temperature has dropped to 17 degrees but it’s still very pleasant outside...
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
0
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1127
photos
112
followers
94
following
167% complete
View this month »
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
2
365
Canon EOS 750D
29th August 2020 4:06pm
delft
