Texel

1 1/2 hours drive and a boat-trip of 20 min away from home, we used to go a lot to the island of Texel when we lived in the Netherlands and now we’re back for good, we’re getting reacquainted.

The island is very quiet in the woods, dunes and beaches but the restaurants are filled to the brim, a lot of people without children ( schools have started) or with very young ones. A lot of German families too, their schools must start later ...