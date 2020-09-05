Previous
Texel sheep by momamo
Photo 615

Texel sheep

A very sturdy race ; last week a ram sold for £ 368,000 in Scotland... My Scottish friend immediately asked me to send some 😂 Well, the island has more sheep than inhabitants 😉
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Monique

@momamo
Issi Bannerman ace
Good lord, that must be some ram! I never knew they sold for such figures! Nice image of these 3.
September 5th, 2020  
