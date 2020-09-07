Sign up
Photo 617
Texel
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
3
1
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1139
photos
114
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
31st August 2020 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texel
Louise
Beautiful reflections
September 7th, 2020
Margo
ace
Nice capture
September 7th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fv!
September 7th, 2020
