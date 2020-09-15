Previous
by momamo
In my opinion, a brilliant decoration of a bricked up wall .... a building used for trade in potatoes (in the past) and a Van Gogh copy of the Potato eaters in the window ....
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Monique

I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
