Photo 625
In my opinion, a brilliant decoration of a bricked up wall .... a building used for trade in potatoes (in the past) and a Van Gogh copy of the Potato eaters in the window ....
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1155
photos
114
followers
95
following
171% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
4th September 2020 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delft
