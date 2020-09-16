Prinsjesdag

Yesterday we biked from Delft to The Hague to have lunch with our daughter and we were stopped in the city centre because a procession of taxi-vans with members of parliament were being transported from one venue to the other. Forgot it was ‘ Prince’s Day’ ; every third tuesday of September the country’s annual budget is presented by the King and his parliament. Usually, it is a grand ceremonial affair with a golden coach, military, horses, etc. Yesterday was sober and minimal ; a lot of police to escort 5 taxi-vans ; sign of the times .... we saw all the Provincial Flags out, which was lovely and appropriate, I guess...