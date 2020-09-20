Previous
Next
Notre Dame revisted by momamo
Photo 630

Notre Dame revisted

We went back late in the afternoon and the light was so beautiful on the stone ...
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Bucket list--Such extraordinary architecture!
September 20th, 2020  
bep
Prachtig!
September 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise