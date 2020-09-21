Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 631
Detail facade Notre Dame, Amiens
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1167
photos
115
followers
96
following
172% complete
View this month »
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
Latest from all albums
227
628
228
629
229
630
230
631
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
18th September 2020 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
notre
,
dame
,
amiens
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love all the details that were so important in historical times
September 21st, 2020
Marloes
ace
Mooi detail. Komt prachtig uit tegen de lucht!
September 21st, 2020
Lil H
ace
Great details.
September 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close