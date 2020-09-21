Previous
Detail facade Notre Dame, Amiens by momamo
Photo 631

Detail facade Notre Dame, Amiens

21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
aikiuser (jenn)
I love all the details that were so important in historical times
September 21st, 2020  
Marloes
Mooi detail. Komt prachtig uit tegen de lucht!
September 21st, 2020  
Lil H
Great details.
September 21st, 2020  
