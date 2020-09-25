Sign up
Photo 635
Saw this amazing car when walking to a restaurant...
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
3
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
18th September 2020 7:51pm
Tags
france
,
amiens
Babs
ace
What a great find, is it a Morgan?
September 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wowee
September 25th, 2020
Monique
ace
@onewing
No idea, don’t know much about cars I’m afraid, I just thought it looked splendid with the luggage and all ☺️
September 25th, 2020
