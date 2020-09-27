Sign up
Photo 637
Half timbered house
Typical for this part of France
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1181
photos
118
followers
99
following
174% complete
9
1
365
Canon EOS 750D
18th September 2020 7:54pm
france
amiens
Wylie
ace
lovely shot of this picturesque place - like the bike too!
September 27th, 2020
