Apple’s and pears in abundance by momamo
Home again , after this 10-day trip through the Northern parts of France, when we started out, COVID-19 numbers were rising in the Netherlands ( red on the map) and the North of France was painted yellow ; during our trip, gradually spots of orange emerged on the map which grew bigger and bigger. We decided to cut our trip short, the rain and temperature ( 8-12 degrees C) helped a bit with that decision. I’ll be posting more shots from France which will be more interesting than from Delft at the moment ( ouch 😣 that hurts to admit that but the historic centre is the most interesting part of Delft and this is where most of the students live, who carry the highest infection rate at the moment, so we’re avoiding the inner city at the moment 😞).
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Ugh, society at large needs to take this pandemic much more seriously. Delicious looking image, though!
September 28th, 2020  
