Photo 644
Berries
Driving through the country, seeing berries and brambles in hedges everywhere
4th October 2020
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
19th September 2020 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Bep
Mooi, die herfstkleuren.
October 4th, 2020
