Photo 646
Episcopal Palace, Beauvais
This grand house is situated only a few meters from the cathedral, the archbishop didn’t have to walk far ...
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
france
,
beauvais
Casablanca
ace
Glorious - what a fabulous mini castle!
October 6th, 2020
