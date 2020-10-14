Previous
Next
Stanislas square, Nancy by momamo
Photo 654

Stanislas square, Nancy

With new. Lockdown measures in the Netherlands, I’m so happy we could still travel 4 weeks ago ....
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Nice architecture! We are also heading for stronger lockdown I think so glad we've just had a few breaks away!
October 14th, 2020  
Spanner
I like how the building "pops" against that sky - nice shot.
October 14th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Very beautiful capture and great pov centring on the lovely building in the background. Very nice architecture too.
October 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise