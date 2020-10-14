Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 654
Stanislas square, Nancy
With new. Lockdown measures in the Netherlands, I’m so happy we could still travel 4 weeks ago ....
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
3
1
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1201
photos
115
followers
98
following
179% complete
View this month »
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
23rd September 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
nancy
Lynda McG
ace
Nice architecture! We are also heading for stronger lockdown I think so glad we've just had a few breaks away!
October 14th, 2020
Spanner
I like how the building "pops" against that sky - nice shot.
October 14th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Very beautiful capture and great pov centring on the lovely building in the background. Very nice architecture too.
October 14th, 2020
