Previous
Next
Photo 718
Delft
Devoid of shoppers...
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
3
2
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1267
photos
111
followers
101
following
196% complete
View this month »
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Latest from all albums
712
713
243
714
715
716
717
718
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
16th December 2020 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delft
Sharon Lee
ace
It’s certainly a Christmas that we will remember, let’s hope it’s all back to normal next year.
December 17th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A holiday unlike any other, next year will be fabulous!
December 17th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice shot. Sad to see the space so empty
December 17th, 2020
