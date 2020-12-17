Previous
Delft by momamo
Photo 718

Delft

Devoid of shoppers...
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Monique

ace
@momamo
Monique
Sharon Lee ace
It’s certainly a Christmas that we will remember, let’s hope it’s all back to normal next year.
December 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A holiday unlike any other, next year will be fabulous!
December 17th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot. Sad to see the space so empty
December 17th, 2020  
