Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 720
New lunch spot 😉
Get your lunch from the supermarket, and pick a nice spot ; a stone bench in front of the mayor’s office, Delft
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1269
photos
111
followers
101
following
197% complete
View this month »
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Latest from all albums
243
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
16th December 2020 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delft
Dione Giorgio
Very nice candid. A bench is as good as anywhere to have a snack.
December 19th, 2020
KV
ace
Nice!
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close