Christmas cocktail by momamo
Photo 727

Christmas cocktail

Wodka, elderflower liquor, mandarin juice, sprig of thyme, pomegranate and lots of ice; as I remember...our son’s girlfriend made it 😉
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
