momamo
After being cooped up in the house for the last 5 days, I went outside for a walk. Lovely sun and thoroughly wet everywhere...had to put my jeans, socks and trainers in the washingmachine afterwards but worth it.
31st December 2020

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Lou Ann
A wonderful rain image. Glad you ventured out!
December 31st, 2020  
