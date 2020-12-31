Sign up
Photo 732
After being cooped up in the house for the last 5 days, I went outside for a walk. Lovely sun and thoroughly wet everywhere...had to put my jeans, socks and trainers in the washingmachine afterwards but worth it.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1281
photos
111
followers
102
following
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Tags
walk
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful rain image. Glad you ventured out!
December 31st, 2020
