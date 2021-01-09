Previous
Next
Cold and sunny by momamo
Photo 741

Cold and sunny

Shot from last week ; hope to go out this afternoon with even more sun and yes, a bit colder 🤞
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
oo, it does look bleak, I hope you had a warm jacket!
January 9th, 2021  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
January 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise