Photo 741
Cold and sunny
Shot from last week ; hope to go out this afternoon with even more sun and yes, a bit colder 🤞
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
january
Wylie
ace
oo, it does look bleak, I hope you had a warm jacket!
January 9th, 2021
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
January 9th, 2021
