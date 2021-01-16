Sign up
Photo 748
Never been so appreciative of this piece of nature so close to my house (5 min walk) as this year 😅
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
12th January 2021 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
Wylie
ace
Gorgeous, love those little huts.
January 16th, 2021
