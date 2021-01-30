Sign up
Photo 762
‘De Oude Delft’
The oldest street & canal in Delft
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Monique


I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1329
photos
117
followers
107
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
22nd January 2021 4:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
delft
Casablanca
ace
It's the style of architecture at the top of the buildings that always fascinates me and makes it quintessentially Dutch. Lovely.
January 30th, 2021
