Previous
Next
‘De Oude Delft’ by momamo
Photo 762

‘De Oude Delft’

The oldest street & canal in Delft
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
It's the style of architecture at the top of the buildings that always fascinates me and makes it quintessentially Dutch. Lovely.
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise