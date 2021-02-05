Sign up
Photo 768
Needle felt
I don’t know if it’s typically Dutch to create mini tableaus in the windowsills of their houses...I liked this one, the owner has taken real pride in creating something charming.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1336
photos
118
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
8th January 2021 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
dutch
,
tableau
Brigette
ace
i agree. It is very charming
February 6th, 2021
