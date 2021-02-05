Previous
Next
Needle felt by momamo
Photo 768

Needle felt

I don’t know if it’s typically Dutch to create mini tableaus in the windowsills of their houses...I liked this one, the owner has taken real pride in creating something charming.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
i agree. It is very charming
February 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise