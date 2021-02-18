Previous
Taking over by momamo
Photo 781

Taking over

Every year, more of this larger species appear ; they take over grounds and nests of smaller waterbirds; this pair lodged in one of the canals !
18th February 2021

Monique

Casablanca ace
Those eyes always remind me of pandas! I do like their colours.
February 18th, 2021  
