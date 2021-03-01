Previous
Fashion & Colour by momamo
Photo 792

Fashion & Colour

Last exhibition we visited before the second lockdown .For Rainbow2021
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Monique

@momamo
Peter H ace
Very vibrant. I always find these museum mannequins a little creepy.
March 1st, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful clothes and vibrant colours. Great shot. People - at least those who could afford it - used to dress so elegantly in the past.
March 1st, 2021  
