Photo 792
Fashion & Colour
Last exhibition we visited before the second lockdown .For Rainbow2021
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
Tags
rainbow2021
Peter H
ace
Very vibrant. I always find these museum mannequins a little creepy.
March 1st, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful clothes and vibrant colours. Great shot. People - at least those who could afford it - used to dress so elegantly in the past.
March 1st, 2021
