Photo 810
Blue for🌈
In the hotel we stayed in Houston last year March, an elderly gent came in to drink coffee every morning and every morning he would wear a different colour Stetson , including this beautiful blue one
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
rainbow2021
Ingrid
ace
Leuke foto! Is een goede trip geweest! Ik geniet van je Texas foto's.
March 19th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Yee haw--Lookin' good!
March 19th, 2021
