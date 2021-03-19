Previous
Blue for🌈 by momamo
Photo 810

Blue for🌈

In the hotel we stayed in Houston last year March, an elderly gent came in to drink coffee every morning and every morning he would wear a different colour Stetson , including this beautiful blue one
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Leuke foto! Is een goede trip geweest! Ik geniet van je Texas foto's.
March 19th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Yee haw--Lookin' good!
March 19th, 2021  
