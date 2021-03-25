Previous
“Zaanse Huizen” by momamo
“Zaanse Huizen”

Typical Dutch architecture, wooden houses & windmills, painted green with white trim.
For 🌈
Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Erg groen! En ook een mooie blauwe lucht!
March 25th, 2021  
Peter H ace
That's a very characterful shot.
March 25th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Love this
March 25th, 2021  
Josie Gilbert
Beautiful shot!
March 25th, 2021  
