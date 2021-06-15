Sign up
Photo 898
Delft
One of the oldest houses in Delft and certainly, one of the most photogenic ones
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1467
photos
124
followers
112
following
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
20th May 2021 12:14pm
Tags
delft
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and great architecture.
June 15th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely shadows
June 15th, 2021
