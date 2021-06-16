Previous
Different by momamo
Different

Yesterday, we visited a parc which housed model gardens.
They must have put a knot in those birches when they were just saplings, I guess…
Monique

@momamo
Diana ace
This is so amazing, I wonder if they will still be ok when the trunk gets thicker or if they choke!
June 16th, 2021  
