Previous
Next
Coffee & Tea specialist, Haarlem by momamo
Photo 903

Coffee & Tea specialist, Haarlem

The city our son moved to, a month ago. We’re slowly exploring this beautiful city, 20 km’s from Amsterdam.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
We absolutely love Haarlem! Such a beautiful place. I really like this photo.
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise