Photo 903
Coffee & Tea specialist, Haarlem
The city our son moved to, a month ago. We’re slowly exploring this beautiful city, 20 km’s from Amsterdam.
20th June 2021
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
12th June 2021 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
haarlem
Casablanca
ace
We absolutely love Haarlem! Such a beautiful place. I really like this photo.
June 20th, 2021
