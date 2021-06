“Mistake” bouquet

My (almost) daughter-in-law is doing a 2-years traineeship for the City of Amsterdam. Apparently, she forgot to inform the personnel department of her recent move to Haarlem. She got a beautiful bunch of flowers for completing a project, which was delivered at our door, since we moved into that small townhouse in Delft, where she and our son lived until a few weeks ago. She told me to keep them and enjoy them ; lucky me ☺️