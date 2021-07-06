Sign up
Photo 919
Texel
Fishermen’s village and church Den Hoorn
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
3
3
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1488
photos
124
followers
112
following
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
2nd July 2021 8:32pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
texel
Margo
ace
Love this rural church
July 6th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Nice architecture
July 6th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful photo of this rural area...nice composition and sense of scale
July 6th, 2021
