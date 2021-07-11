Sign up
Photo 924
Rijksmuseum Amsterdam
The exhibition on slavery was fully booked but we went anyway, had a wonderful day
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
9
1
365
iPhone 6s
9th July 2021 1:24pm
Tags
museum
Diana
ace
Beautiful building and wonderful architectural details.
July 12th, 2021
