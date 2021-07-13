Milkmaid, Vermeer

Vermeer is one of my favourite painters, and has been in my life since I was a child. Born and bred in Delft, my grandfather’s house was filled with reproductions of this Dutch painter. My grandfather was a teacher who spent every free minute of his time in the city’s archives to discover new facts on ‘his’ Jan Vermeer. My mother told me, she thought having 7 children in the house, the quiet Delft archives must have heaven to him 😉 I still remember when he discovered where his hero was buried: Vermeer was poor but his mother-in-Law wasn’t; so the account of her financial details revealed Vermeer’s burial site; the New Church on the market square. My grandfather got his day of fame in the newspapers ☺️