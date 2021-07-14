Previous
Next
Waiting … by momamo
Photo 927

Waiting …

The Nights Watch is encased in glass, due to reparation project. This large painting was cropped to fit in the Mayor’s Office in Amsterdam some time After it was finished. Luckily, a copy of the painting survived and a reconstruction was made ; people are anxious to see it but ( another) television crew took up most of the space in front of it. I saw an interesting video of it already, so I can wait until I will be back here, but felt sorry for the people who came especially for this masterpiece…
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
On the weekend we got engaged in Amsterdam, hubby-to-be took me into the Rijks Museum to see The Night Watch. We were very short of time to catch our plane, so we ran through the museum to see only this painting. Memorable and mesmerising. Just loved it! Interesting facts you have here, I didn’t know that.
July 14th, 2021  
Monique ace
@casablanca Have you been to the Rijks since it was reopened ? This Honour Gallery, in which The Night Watch is the centre, was especially set up to allow visitors who only have a few hours in Amsterdam, to see all the museum’s highlights and I hear it works very well
July 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise