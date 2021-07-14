Waiting …

The Nights Watch is encased in glass, due to reparation project. This large painting was cropped to fit in the Mayor’s Office in Amsterdam some time After it was finished. Luckily, a copy of the painting survived and a reconstruction was made ; people are anxious to see it but ( another) television crew took up most of the space in front of it. I saw an interesting video of it already, so I can wait until I will be back here, but felt sorry for the people who came especially for this masterpiece…