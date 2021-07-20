Previous
Waterlilies by momamo
Photo 932

Waterlilies

They’re everywhere in the canals, inside the city and outside …so beautiful
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
July 20th, 2021  
Peter H ace
How nice, they are a real decoration, although I suspect a nuisance for boaters!
July 20th, 2021  
Wylie ace
lovely
July 20th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Always beautiful
July 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot, the same ones that we have here in our dam :-)
July 20th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I do like these and what a capture
July 20th, 2021  
haskar ace
Beautiful
July 20th, 2021  
