Photo 932
Waterlilies
They’re everywhere in the canals, inside the city and outside …so beautiful
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
7
1
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
1501
photos
123
followers
112
following
255% complete
View this month »
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
15th June 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
July 20th, 2021
Peter H
ace
How nice, they are a real decoration, although I suspect a nuisance for boaters!
July 20th, 2021
Wylie
ace
lovely
July 20th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Always beautiful
July 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, the same ones that we have here in our dam :-)
July 20th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I do like these and what a capture
July 20th, 2021
haskar
ace
Beautiful
July 20th, 2021
365 Project
