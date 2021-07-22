Previous
Ceramics for sale by momamo
Ceramics for sale

During our bike ride through the country, my sister and I came across a stall in front of a house, where someone’s handicraft was displayed ☺️
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Peter H ace
How nice is that!
July 22nd, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
July 22nd, 2021  
