Kruythuis by momamo
Photo 938

Kruythuis

This historic building -for storage of gunpowder- was built in 1660, when the munition depot in the inner city exploded and half of the city burned down. All the doors and hinges were made of copper to prevent sparks setting fire again …
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Monique

@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Peter H ace
Very impressive.
July 27th, 2021  
