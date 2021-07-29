Previous
Next
My favorite dish by momamo
Photo 941

My favorite dish

Salmon with an Eastern dressing, soy-sauce, sesame-oil, honey, ginger, pepper, lime, crushed peanuts and lots of veggies. The best recipe my husband discovered this year ☺️
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
That looks lovely. We're having salmon tonight, but with pasta and some home made pesto. My basil needed cropping, so pesto had to be made!
July 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
It sure looks delicious.
July 29th, 2021  
haskar ace
Looks delicious.
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise