Previous
Next
Like a hobbit … by momamo
Photo 959

Like a hobbit …

This seemed to be the front , the back was all glass …with no other house near it ; I would have loved to take a look inside …
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams ace
Yes, me too. So secretive.
August 15th, 2021  
Babs ace
What an interesting house.
August 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
It sure would be interesting to find out why one would want to live in a house like that.
August 15th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, yes, a look inside would have been special!
August 15th, 2021  
Caterina ace
It looks like a refurbished bunker of WWII. I bet it’s ecologically sound
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise