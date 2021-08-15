Sign up
Photo 959
Like a hobbit …
This seemed to be the front , the back was all glass …with no other house near it ; I would have loved to take a look inside …
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Monique
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Carolinesdreams
ace
Yes, me too. So secretive.
August 15th, 2021
Babs
ace
What an interesting house.
August 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
It sure would be interesting to find out why one would want to live in a house like that.
August 15th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, yes, a look inside would have been special!
August 15th, 2021
Caterina
ace
It looks like a refurbished bunker of WWII. I bet it’s ecologically sound
August 15th, 2021
