Didn’t see many butterflies this year but on a bikeride through the country, I saw a tree swarming with them …beautiful
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Monique

I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Ingrid ace
Beautiful!
August 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovey shot.
August 17th, 2021  
Brigette ace
lovely capture Monique - the colour and texture contrast is great
August 17th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely capture
August 17th, 2021  
