Photo 1003
Vintage
Made someone very happy with these 4 vintage baby shirts. My brother and I have have worn them more than 60 yrs ago and now another baby will wear them. Love it when nice things get a second life
1st February 2022
1st Feb 22
1
0
Monique
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
2
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
19th January 2022 11:48am
Brigette
beautiful
February 3rd, 2022
