Hidden treasures by momamo
Photo 1009

Hidden treasures

Sorting our stuff and showing our kids the treasures of our youth, our son advised us to have a look on the internet instead of giving everything away …70 € my husband sold this book with collected football cards for …70 € 😳
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
276% complete

View this month »

