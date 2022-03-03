Previous
Next
Sentiment of the day by momamo
Photo 1033

Sentiment of the day

I don’t know if the English is correct but the message is very clear, cityhall Delft
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
All we can do is watch the bully trample the victim, who is unexpectedly stronger than was anticipated. Hope we see him in The Hague for his crimes
March 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise