Photo 1041
😳
I walk by the Dutch Blue porcelain lampposts regularly and never noticed the tank on one of them …..
11th March 2022
Monique
@momamo
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
6th March 2022 11:57am
Sharon Lee
What great lamp posts
March 11th, 2022
Phil Sandford
tank looks Russian with the single star on its side. Ceramic lampposts, who knew they were a thing.
March 11th, 2022
Diana
I hope they paint over the Russian star!
March 11th, 2022
