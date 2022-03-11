Previous
Next
😳 by momamo
Photo 1041

😳

I walk by the Dutch Blue porcelain lampposts regularly and never noticed the tank on one of them …..
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
What great lamp posts
March 11th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
tank looks Russian with the single star on its side. Ceramic lampposts, who knew they were a thing.
March 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
I hope they paint over the Russian star!
March 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise