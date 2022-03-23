Previous
City hall, Delft by momamo
Photo 1053

City hall, Delft

23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Monique

ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful tribute to Ukraine. Our wine club voted to wear yellow and blue and decorate with yellow and blue flowers next month in honor of the spirit of Ukraine. 🇺🇦
March 23rd, 2022  
KV ace
Beautiful colors… love all the lines and boxes in the windows and building too.
March 23rd, 2022  
Caterina ace
Very nice picture and tribute. Fav
March 23rd, 2022  
