The B & W -1 in Colour
I like this shot in colour too, to be honest ; if I did not commit to the FOR challenge, I would have chosen this version. I’m very interested to find out if I’ll make photo’s this month of which I’ll state the opposite...
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
Tags
flower
Casablanca
ace
Ooh isn't that lovely in colour? I shall watch your photos with interest then!
February 1st, 2020
Peter H
ace
Nicely shot.
February 1st, 2020
