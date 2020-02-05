Sign up
138 / 365
The Old Church, Delft
Still there ...
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
1
0
Monique
ace
@momamo
I have been an enthusiastic amateur-photographer for the last 10 years, lived half my life abroad, love to travel but hardly took any pictures during...
758
photos
98
followers
85
following
38% complete
View this month »
5
1
Extra challenges
Public
de
,
pieter
,
hoogh
Brigette
ace
this is quite wonderful. Lovely idea Monique
February 7th, 2020
